The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, says recovery efforts began immediately after the national grid experienced a disturbance at approximately 11:29 AM today.

TCN said this was a result of a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz of which Abuja Axis was restored within 28 minutes and recovery is still ongoing.

TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah disclosed in a statement that the frequency spike was caused by issues encountered at one of TCN’s substations, which had to be shut down to prevent further complications.

In addition to this, TCN was engaged in significant repair work on several critical transmission lines and substations which includes the 330kV transmission lines along the Shiroro–Mando axis, major upgrades at the Jebba Transmission Substation, and the restoration of the second Ugwuaji–Apir 330kV transmission line.

“Furthermore, following the submission of the investigative report on the causes of previous grid collapses, we have begun addressing the identified weaknesses in the transmission system.

“Efforts are being made to close the gaps highlighted in the report, and to enhance the overall stability and resilience of the grid. These efforts include both technical upgrades and strategic interventions based on the committee’s recommendations.

“However, it is important to note that while these repairs and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system is likely to persist until all major works are completed. We acknowledge the impact of these disruptions and ask for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period” the statement added.

The transmission company says it remains committed to improving the reliability of electricity supply, recognising the vital role that stable power plays in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

It assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the grid’s long-term stability, in line with the recommendations of the investigative committee, while also addressing infrastructure damage such as vandalized transmission lines.

