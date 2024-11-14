A man who tried to get into Brazil’s Supreme Court committed suicide amid explosives outside the building forcing judges and personnel to escape, according to authorities.

According to a statement from Brazil’s Supreme Court, the two powerful blasts were heard around 7:30 p.m., after the day’s session had concluded, and all justices and personnel had safely exited the premises.

Local firefighters said one individual died at the incident in the capital, Brasilia.

According to Celina Leão, the lieutenant governor of Brazil’s federal district, the suspect previously exploded explosives in a car in a Congress parking lot, resulting in no injuries.

Local media reported that the car that exploded belonged to a member of Brazil’s Liberal Party, the same of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Leão said only investigations will determine whether the owner of the car is the same man who died in the blasts.

Leão recommended that Congress be closed Thursday to avoid new risks.

Brazil’s Senate heeded her call and the lower house will be shut until noon, speaker Arthur Lira said.

Leão added only forensics will be able to identify the body, which remained outside the Supreme Court for three hours after the blasts.

The blasts outside the Supreme Court took place about 20 seconds apart in Brasilia’s Three Powers Plaza, where Brazil’s main government buildings, including the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace, are located.

Brazil’s federal police said it is investigating and did not provide a motive.

Due to its crackdown on the transmission of false information, the Supreme Court has recently become a target of threats from far-right groups and Bolsonaro supporters.

According to Lula’s spokesman, the socialist leader was at the presidential palace late Wednesday with federal police commander Andrei Rodrigues, Supreme Court Justices de Moraes and Cristiano Zanin.