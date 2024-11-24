Suspected herdsmen have killed thirteen people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning around 7a.m.

The attacks have led to numerous deaths, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.

Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Advertisement

Uzenda who confirmed the attack in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, said the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

According to Mr Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service .

“It’s looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they open fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours, and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

Advertisement

At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown .

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes drive away from Ayilamo, the headquaters of Tombo ward ,which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was gathered that at the Ayilamo PHC, some of the wounded from gun shot were taken in for treatment.

Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to have made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.

Advertisement

Suspected herdsmen have killed thirteen people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning around 7a.m.

The attacks have led to numerous deaths, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.

Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Advertisement

Uzenda who confirmed the attack in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, said the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

According to Mr Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service .

“It’s looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they open fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours, and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

Advertisement

At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown .

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes drive away from Ayilamo, the headquaters of Tombo ward ,which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was gathered that at the Ayilamo PHC, some of the wounded from gun shot were taken in for treatment.

Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to have made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.

Advertisement

Suspected herdsmen have killed thirteen people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning around 7a.m.

The attacks have led to numerous deaths, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.

Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Advertisement

Uzenda who confirmed the attack in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, said the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

According to Mr Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service .

“It’s looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they open fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours, and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

Advertisement

At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown .

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes drive away from Ayilamo, the headquaters of Tombo ward ,which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was gathered that at the Ayilamo PHC, some of the wounded from gun shot were taken in for treatment.

Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to have made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.

Advertisement

Suspected herdsmen have killed thirteen people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning around 7a.m.

The attacks have led to numerous deaths, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.

Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Advertisement

Uzenda who confirmed the attack in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, said the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

According to Mr Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service .

“It’s looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they open fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours, and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

Advertisement

At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown .

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes drive away from Ayilamo, the headquaters of Tombo ward ,which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was gathered that at the Ayilamo PHC, some of the wounded from gun shot were taken in for treatment.

Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to have made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.

Advertisement

Suspected herdsmen have killed thirteen people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning around 7a.m.

The attacks have led to numerous deaths, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.

Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Advertisement

Uzenda who confirmed the attack in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, said the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

According to Mr Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service .

“It’s looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they open fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours, and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

Advertisement

At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown .

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes drive away from Ayilamo, the headquaters of Tombo ward ,which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was gathered that at the Ayilamo PHC, some of the wounded from gun shot were taken in for treatment.

Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to have made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.

Advertisement

Suspected herdsmen have killed thirteen people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning around 7a.m.

The attacks have led to numerous deaths, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.

Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Advertisement

Uzenda who confirmed the attack in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, said the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

According to Mr Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service .

“It’s looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they open fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours, and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

Advertisement

At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown .

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes drive away from Ayilamo, the headquaters of Tombo ward ,which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was gathered that at the Ayilamo PHC, some of the wounded from gun shot were taken in for treatment.

Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to have made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.

Advertisement

Suspected herdsmen have killed thirteen people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning around 7a.m.

The attacks have led to numerous deaths, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.

Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Advertisement

Uzenda who confirmed the attack in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, said the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

According to Mr Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service .

“It’s looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they open fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours, and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

Advertisement

At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown .

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes drive away from Ayilamo, the headquaters of Tombo ward ,which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was gathered that at the Ayilamo PHC, some of the wounded from gun shot were taken in for treatment.

Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to have made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.

Advertisement

Suspected herdsmen have killed thirteen people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning around 7a.m.

The attacks have led to numerous deaths, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.

Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Advertisement

Uzenda who confirmed the attack in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, said the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

According to Mr Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service .

“It’s looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they open fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours, and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

Advertisement

At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown .

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes drive away from Ayilamo, the headquaters of Tombo ward ,which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was gathered that at the Ayilamo PHC, some of the wounded from gun shot were taken in for treatment.

Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to have made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.