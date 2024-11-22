The Supreme Court has nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 enacted by the National Assembly.

In a unanimous judgment, a seven-member panel of justices of the apex court held that the National Assembly lacked the powers to legislate on issues relating to lottery and games of chance.

The court held that such powers only reside with the state Houses of Assembly, which possess exclusive jurisdiction over lottery and games of chance.

In the lead judgment by Justice Mohammed Idris, the court ordered that the National Lottery Act 2005 should no longer be enforced in all states, except the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in respect of which the National Assembly is empowered to make laws.

The judgment is in respect to a suit filed in 2008 by the Lagos State government and some other states.

