The Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the suit filed by some attorneys general on behalf of their state government challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC act.

The suits also challenged the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to issue any directive, guideline, advisory for the administration and management of funds belonging to the state.

In the lead judgment Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the National Assembly has the powers to enact any law on corruption and is binding on all States

Advertisement

The UN convention being sighted by the plaintiffs is passed within the legislative competence of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the suit filed by some attorneys general on behalf of their state government challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC act.

The suits also challenged the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to issue any directive, guideline, advisory for the administration and management of funds belonging to the state.

In the lead judgment Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the National Assembly has the powers to enact any law on corruption and is binding on all States

Advertisement

The UN convention being sighted by the plaintiffs is passed within the legislative competence of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the suit filed by some attorneys general on behalf of their state government challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC act.

The suits also challenged the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to issue any directive, guideline, advisory for the administration and management of funds belonging to the state.

In the lead judgment Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the National Assembly has the powers to enact any law on corruption and is binding on all States

Advertisement

The UN convention being sighted by the plaintiffs is passed within the legislative competence of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the suit filed by some attorneys general on behalf of their state government challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC act.

The suits also challenged the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to issue any directive, guideline, advisory for the administration and management of funds belonging to the state.

In the lead judgment Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the National Assembly has the powers to enact any law on corruption and is binding on all States

Advertisement

The UN convention being sighted by the plaintiffs is passed within the legislative competence of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the suit filed by some attorneys general on behalf of their state government challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC act.

The suits also challenged the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to issue any directive, guideline, advisory for the administration and management of funds belonging to the state.

In the lead judgment Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the National Assembly has the powers to enact any law on corruption and is binding on all States

Advertisement

The UN convention being sighted by the plaintiffs is passed within the legislative competence of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the suit filed by some attorneys general on behalf of their state government challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC act.

The suits also challenged the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to issue any directive, guideline, advisory for the administration and management of funds belonging to the state.

In the lead judgment Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the National Assembly has the powers to enact any law on corruption and is binding on all States

Advertisement

The UN convention being sighted by the plaintiffs is passed within the legislative competence of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the suit filed by some attorneys general on behalf of their state government challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC act.

The suits also challenged the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to issue any directive, guideline, advisory for the administration and management of funds belonging to the state.

In the lead judgment Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the National Assembly has the powers to enact any law on corruption and is binding on all States

Advertisement

The UN convention being sighted by the plaintiffs is passed within the legislative competence of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the suit filed by some attorneys general on behalf of their state government challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC act.

The suits also challenged the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to issue any directive, guideline, advisory for the administration and management of funds belonging to the state.

In the lead judgment Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the National Assembly has the powers to enact any law on corruption and is binding on all States

Advertisement

The UN convention being sighted by the plaintiffs is passed within the legislative competence of the National Assembly.