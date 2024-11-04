Traditional and religious leaders from Northwest Nigeria gathered in Kaduna, rallying behind girls’ education.

Led by the Sultan of Sokoto, this conference marks a significant step toward breaking down barriers that keep girls out of school.

In the Northwest region of Nigeria, traditional and religious leaders have come together in a strong push to improve access to education for girls.

Leading this advocacy is the Sultan of Sokoto, who has emphasized that educating girls aligns with the teachings of Islam and warned against sermons that discourage it.

Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe cited World Bank stats showing Nigeria has up to 15 million out-of-school children.

Insecurity in the Northwest has worsened the situation.

To help, the World Bank’s AGILE program has expanded to 18 states, adding $700 million to aid out-of-school girls, including those who are married or disabled.

Leaders were urged to break cultural and economic barriers.

The conference also addressed violence, poverty, and traditions that block girls’ education.

Advocates hope it will ensure a future where all girls can succeed.

