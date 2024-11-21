Stakeholders in the agricultural chain have called on the National Assembly to prohibit the use and consumption of Genetically Modified Organisms, GMO, in the country to protect the environment and the health of citizens.

A coalition of 92 African Civil society organisations made its position known at a public hearing.

In Agriculture, the issue of Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops, GMOs, is an ongoing global debate with two broad opinions and perspectives.

This public hearing seeks input from critical stakeholders on the bill, to guide the decision of lawmakers.

The legislators acknowledge that food security and inflation are two major issues affecting the country and must be addressed.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security spoke about government’s consideration of the technology but says there is need for more research work and awareness to allay fears.

At the technical session, a coalition of African Civil Society Organisations, led by Health of Mother Earth Foundation says the rising cases of cancer and other related illnesses are traceable to the use and consumption of GMO.

Addressing parliamentary reporters, the group says the campaign against GMOs is particularly against genetic modification of food crops and animals and any other genetic modification that will alter the ecosystem balance, negatively impact agriculture, destroy local economy and foods.

The civil society groups say 19 European Union Countries, four Asian countries, two African Countries, Five Countries in the Americas have banned genetically modified organisms.