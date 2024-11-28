The Kogi State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is hosting a two-day symposium to discuss potential solutions to challenges of housing shortage fueled by rapid urbanization, inadequate housing finance, among others.

Nigeria faces major housing challenges caused by the increase in population, rural-urban migration, high housing costs, and poor regulations.

Kogi state, bordered by 10 states and the FCT, grapples with its fair share of these challenges with Lokoja, the state capital, being the worst hit.

At a groundbreaking event marking a two-day symposium organised by the State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, stakeholders say housing deficit is a multifaceted problem that demands an inclusive approach.

The event featured paper presentations by resource persons in the housing development sectors.

They advised the government to invest more in affordable housing, streamline land acquisition processes, and encourage private sector partnership.