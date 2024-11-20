Stakeholders have emphasized the urgent need to address social inadequacies stemming from the neglect of male children.

This call to action was made during an event in Osogbo to commemorate the 2024 International Men’s Day.

International Men’s Day, celebrated globally on the 19th of November every year, is a day dedicated to raising awareness about issues affecting men and boys, including parental alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence.

The day also celebrates the positive contributions of men to society, families, and communities.

At the event organized by Osogbo Window on America, speakers expressed concern over the disproportionate involvement of men in violence, drug addiction, and other vices, attributing it to the inadequate upbringing of male children.

They highlight the negative impact of unchecked internet exposure and urged parents to intensify the monitoring of both male and female children.

The speakers also stressed the importance of equity in ensuring the rights of men and women are balanced, promoting a more harmonious and inclusive society.

Another key issue raised was the growing number of boys dropping out of school and the underperformance of those who remain, especially when compared to their female peers.

They called on parents to take the lead in addressing these challenges by giving equal attention and guidance to male children.

Additionally, they advocated more platforms to celebrate and empower men, ensuring their role in society is recognized and appreciated.