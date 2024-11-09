For Nigeria to achieve the targeted 1trillion dollar economy, the Federal Government must create an enabling environment, formulate supportive policies and laws, that will attract investors into the capital market.

This formed the basis of discussion at a Conference held recently in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product is projected to reach approximately $373 billion by the end of 2024, according to economic projections.

However, the Federal Government has already set an ambitious target of growing the country’s GDP to $1 trillion as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers during its 28th annual conference emphasised that to achieve this objective, the capital market holds immense potential and must be made more attractive to investors through deliberate government policies and interventions.

The conference entitled “Capital Market as a catalyst for the 1trillion dollar economy brought together professional bodies, experts and stakeholders in the financial sector.

Advertisement

They believe all critical sectors of the economy must be linked with the capital market so as to establish clear pathways that can drive economic expansion.

As Nigeria looks forward to achieving the $1 trillion economy, experts hope that the government would play a pivotal role in achieving this plan.