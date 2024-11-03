The Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU, has confirmed its members are receiving one month of the four months withheld salaries.

SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this in a chat with our Correspondent.

Mr. Ibrahim says its untrue all withheld salaries have been paid.

He adds that his members await the authorities to address all pending salaries and sundry issues.

Advertisement

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU, has confirmed its members are receiving one month of the four months withheld salaries.

SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this in a chat with our Correspondent.

Mr. Ibrahim says its untrue all withheld salaries have been paid.

He adds that his members await the authorities to address all pending salaries and sundry issues.

Advertisement

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU, has confirmed its members are receiving one month of the four months withheld salaries.

SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this in a chat with our Correspondent.

Mr. Ibrahim says its untrue all withheld salaries have been paid.

He adds that his members await the authorities to address all pending salaries and sundry issues.

Advertisement

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU, has confirmed its members are receiving one month of the four months withheld salaries.

SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this in a chat with our Correspondent.

Mr. Ibrahim says its untrue all withheld salaries have been paid.

He adds that his members await the authorities to address all pending salaries and sundry issues.

Advertisement

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU, has confirmed its members are receiving one month of the four months withheld salaries.

SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this in a chat with our Correspondent.

Mr. Ibrahim says its untrue all withheld salaries have been paid.

He adds that his members await the authorities to address all pending salaries and sundry issues.

Advertisement

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU, has confirmed its members are receiving one month of the four months withheld salaries.

SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this in a chat with our Correspondent.

Mr. Ibrahim says its untrue all withheld salaries have been paid.

He adds that his members await the authorities to address all pending salaries and sundry issues.

Advertisement

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU, has confirmed its members are receiving one month of the four months withheld salaries.

SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this in a chat with our Correspondent.

Mr. Ibrahim says its untrue all withheld salaries have been paid.

He adds that his members await the authorities to address all pending salaries and sundry issues.

Advertisement

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU, has confirmed its members are receiving one month of the four months withheld salaries.

SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this in a chat with our Correspondent.

Mr. Ibrahim says its untrue all withheld salaries have been paid.

He adds that his members await the authorities to address all pending salaries and sundry issues.