The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has called on government at all levels to respect the principle of collective bargaining agreement to enhance industrial peace.

Ahead of its 3rd national delegates conference, the union says disregard for agreements undermines trust and disrupts academic environment.

While it appreciates the payment of one month salary arrears, SSANU says it is awaiting the payment of the balance of three months withheld salaries.

Other issues of interest to the Association include the N50 billion in earned allowances, arrears of 25 and 35 per cent increment and the wage award.