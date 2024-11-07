Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, says his administration will take advantage of the strategic potentials of the Special Agricultural Economic Zones to create over 50,000 jobs for the wellbeing and economic prosperity of the people.

The Governor spoke while receiving officials of the African Development Bank, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI) at Government House, Asaba.

This visit by the Officials of the African Development Bank to the Governor makes it the second this year and it is an indication that Delta State has scaled through the first hurdle towards assessing the $150 million for the establishment of the Special Agricultural Economic Zone. But there are still more requirements.

The Governor who commended the bank for shortlisting the state for programme, highlighted the benefits the state will get in having such a strategic agricultural initiative in the state.

Delta state has arable land for sustainable agriculture and food security with comparative advantage in cultivation of crops ranging from cassava, maize, yam, rice, assorted vegetables and even rubber; which could be grown in commercial quantities.

This programme when established will definitely boost the production of the crops.