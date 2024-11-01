At least 158 people have died in Spain’s worst flooding disaster in generations as rescuers battle odds to find survivors.

As further rain warnings were issued for the south and east of the country on Thursday, King Felipe VI warned the emergency was “still not over” and PM Sánchez warned citizens to take shelter where necessary

More than 1,200 workers, aided by drones, were deployed to the rescue mission as rains continued to threaten parts of the country.

In some of the towns worst- hit by floods, people were left to the task of recovering bodies from the mud and wreckage.

A least 155 deaths were recorded in Valencia, while another two have been recorded in Castilla-La Mancha to the province’s west, and another, in Andalusia.

Officials haven’t disclosed the number of people still missing but said there are “many”, as the toll rose by about another 60 deaths on Thursday.

More than 90 deaths were recorded on Wednesday alone in the immediate aftermath of the torrential rains and flash floods, which largely affected Valencia, as well as Castilla-La Mancha and as far south as Malaga.

According to the Spanish meteorological agency, the town of Chiva near Valencia received the equivalent of one year’s rainfall in just eight hours.

Meanwhile in flood-affected areas, hundreds are sheltering in temporary accommodation and beginning the slow, arduous task of clearing streets and recovering homes and businesses.

In the city of Jerez hundreds of families have been evacuated from their homes as heavy rain raises river levels.

Many roads and the train network that connect Valencia to the rest of Spain remain closed, while further rain fell overnight in the La Torre district, leaving the streets covered in mud.

On Thursday, Spain launched an official three-day national mourning period, with flags at half-mast and minutes of silence observed at government buildings.

The death toll from flooding in Spain is the highest since 1973, when at least 150 people were killed in the southeastern regions of Granada, Murcia, and Almeria.

