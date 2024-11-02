Serbia concluded a rescue effort and launched an inquiry on Saturday into a roof collapse at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad, which killed 14 people and injured three.

A section of roofing along the station’s entrance collapsed on Friday causing the accident.

Rescuers labored through the night, using heavy construction machines, to extract the dead and injured from beneath the wreckage.

The station, located around 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Belgrade, had been undergoing renovations.

Transport Minister Goran Vesic said the inquiry, opened by authorities in Novi Sad, would include the state Traffic Institute, state railway company and the Chinese consortium that has been undertaking the renovation work.

The building’s collapsed section was not part of the renovations, according to Vesic, the state Serbian Railways company, the state Traffic Institute, and the Chinese consortium, China Railway International Co. Ltd. and China Communications Construction Company (CRIC-CCCC).

Twenty people, including representatives of the state railroads operator and the responsible ministry, will be examined by police on Saturday in relation to the tragedy, according to Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

On Saturday morning, people brought flowers and lit candles near the site. Workers were clearing away the last of the rubble.

Serbia’s opposition, which accuses authorities loyal to President Aleksandar Vucic of rampant corruption, nepotism and excessive red tape, called for a protest in downtown Novi Sad later in the day.