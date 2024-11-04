The chairman Senate committee on capital market and Senator representing Imo West Osita Izunaso says the red chambers has a proposal to amend the act establishing the national commission for persons with disabilities to make it more participatory, less discriminatory and efficient.

Senator Izunaso disclosed this to journalists in Owerri, the Imo state capital at an event to honour Nigerian paralympics athletes who made the nation proud in Paris.

Senator Izunaso who spoke on the essence of the event noted that one of the provisions in the proposed amendment is to give percentage of employment at all levels in Nigeria to persons living with disabilities.

The Governors of Imo State and Yobe State through their representatives gave their good will messages at event.

Some Paralympic athletes and beneficiaries of medical outreach thanked the Senator for its efforts and support.

With the effort of Senator Izunaso to touch lives of those living with disabilities it is hoped other good spirited individuals will join especially now the country is grappling with economic challenges.