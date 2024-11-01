The Nigerian Senate has resolved to Change the Name of the Senate Adhoc Committee set Up to Investigate the Economic Sabotage in Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry to the National Assembly Joint Adhoc Committee .

The upper legislative Chamber also formally announced its intention to collaborate with the House of representative on the ongoing investigation in Nigeria’s Oil Sector .

The Senate says the reason for the merger is to avoid duplication of functions and clash by both Chambers of the National Assembly in the discharge of their assignment.

Members of the Committee from the Senate will constitute the same 15 Senators appointed earlier and will be led the Leader of the Senate , Senator Opeyemi Bamidele .

The upper legislative chamber will await the appointment of Members from the House of Representatives to join the Committee after which the Joint Committee will be inaugurated by the Presiding officers of both Chambers .

