With the current hike in the prices of commodities across the country, Islamic scholars are calling on the youth to take up leadership positions in their communities.

This call was made at a colloquium to honor the memory of Islamic

scholar, AbdulHakeem Abayomi, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the theme, the Ulama as vanguards for reforms, National renewal and Nation building, guest speakers stress the duty of teachers in building the next generation of leaders.

The role of youth in grassroots governance was also emphasised as speakers say youth must seek knowledge and skills for national development.

Advertisement

Organisers of the event believe citizenship participation in governance will in the long run lead to the continuous growth for Nigeria.

Advertisement

With the current hike in the prices of commodities across the country, Islamic scholars are calling on the youth to take up leadership positions in their communities.

This call was made at a colloquium to honor the memory of Islamic

scholar, AbdulHakeem Abayomi, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the theme, the Ulama as vanguards for reforms, National renewal and Nation building, guest speakers stress the duty of teachers in building the next generation of leaders.

The role of youth in grassroots governance was also emphasised as speakers say youth must seek knowledge and skills for national development.

Advertisement

Organisers of the event believe citizenship participation in governance will in the long run lead to the continuous growth for Nigeria.

Advertisement

With the current hike in the prices of commodities across the country, Islamic scholars are calling on the youth to take up leadership positions in their communities.

This call was made at a colloquium to honor the memory of Islamic

scholar, AbdulHakeem Abayomi, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the theme, the Ulama as vanguards for reforms, National renewal and Nation building, guest speakers stress the duty of teachers in building the next generation of leaders.

The role of youth in grassroots governance was also emphasised as speakers say youth must seek knowledge and skills for national development.

Advertisement

Organisers of the event believe citizenship participation in governance will in the long run lead to the continuous growth for Nigeria.

Advertisement

With the current hike in the prices of commodities across the country, Islamic scholars are calling on the youth to take up leadership positions in their communities.

This call was made at a colloquium to honor the memory of Islamic

scholar, AbdulHakeem Abayomi, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the theme, the Ulama as vanguards for reforms, National renewal and Nation building, guest speakers stress the duty of teachers in building the next generation of leaders.

The role of youth in grassroots governance was also emphasised as speakers say youth must seek knowledge and skills for national development.

Advertisement

Organisers of the event believe citizenship participation in governance will in the long run lead to the continuous growth for Nigeria.

Advertisement

With the current hike in the prices of commodities across the country, Islamic scholars are calling on the youth to take up leadership positions in their communities.

This call was made at a colloquium to honor the memory of Islamic

scholar, AbdulHakeem Abayomi, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the theme, the Ulama as vanguards for reforms, National renewal and Nation building, guest speakers stress the duty of teachers in building the next generation of leaders.

The role of youth in grassroots governance was also emphasised as speakers say youth must seek knowledge and skills for national development.

Advertisement

Organisers of the event believe citizenship participation in governance will in the long run lead to the continuous growth for Nigeria.

Advertisement

With the current hike in the prices of commodities across the country, Islamic scholars are calling on the youth to take up leadership positions in their communities.

This call was made at a colloquium to honor the memory of Islamic

scholar, AbdulHakeem Abayomi, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the theme, the Ulama as vanguards for reforms, National renewal and Nation building, guest speakers stress the duty of teachers in building the next generation of leaders.

The role of youth in grassroots governance was also emphasised as speakers say youth must seek knowledge and skills for national development.

Advertisement

Organisers of the event believe citizenship participation in governance will in the long run lead to the continuous growth for Nigeria.

Advertisement

With the current hike in the prices of commodities across the country, Islamic scholars are calling on the youth to take up leadership positions in their communities.

This call was made at a colloquium to honor the memory of Islamic

scholar, AbdulHakeem Abayomi, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the theme, the Ulama as vanguards for reforms, National renewal and Nation building, guest speakers stress the duty of teachers in building the next generation of leaders.

The role of youth in grassroots governance was also emphasised as speakers say youth must seek knowledge and skills for national development.

Advertisement

Organisers of the event believe citizenship participation in governance will in the long run lead to the continuous growth for Nigeria.

Advertisement

With the current hike in the prices of commodities across the country, Islamic scholars are calling on the youth to take up leadership positions in their communities.

This call was made at a colloquium to honor the memory of Islamic

scholar, AbdulHakeem Abayomi, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the theme, the Ulama as vanguards for reforms, National renewal and Nation building, guest speakers stress the duty of teachers in building the next generation of leaders.

The role of youth in grassroots governance was also emphasised as speakers say youth must seek knowledge and skills for national development.

Advertisement

Organisers of the event believe citizenship participation in governance will in the long run lead to the continuous growth for Nigeria.