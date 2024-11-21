The Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme wants the Government at both state and federal levels to start funding Sexual Assault Referral Centres and also to fund the implementation of the Violence against Persons Prohibition Act in their states

This according to RoLAC will not only help in the pursuit of justice for survivors of Sexual and gender-based violence but also reduce cases of SGBV.

The EU funded 3-day conference organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme and the Ministry of Justice sexual and gender-based violence response unit focuses on access to justice for survivors of sexual and Gender-based violence

The discussions on seeking justice for survivors identified 3 approaches: survivor, Perpetrator, and a whole society approach

In her paper presentation, Titlola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency admonished responders and service providers on best practices for survivor-Centres approaches

RoLAC promises continued support for state and federal governments on criminal justice initiatives and reforms that will enhance access to justice not only for survivors of SGBV but for everyone unlawfully arrested.

