The Federal High Court judgment that ordered the seizure of allocation to Rivers State is still generating reaction.

The camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is talking tough, insisting there is no cause for alarm.

They participated in a controversial Local Government election.

After confronting violent resistance to assuming duty, the Chairmen are now faced with another hurdle which is how to run the local government areas without funds.

As the political crisis triggers public concern for the smooth running of government, the council chairmen say the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

should be held responsible.

The opposition group however denies the allegation.

The Chairman is confident that the court judgment will not stop the local government council from executing people oriented projects and

policies.

This was Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s reaction to the news from the Federal High Court.

At an occasion to offer thanks to God, he appeared unperturbed.

But the next few weeks or maybe months would be critical in determining what impact the Judgment would have on Governance in Rivers State.