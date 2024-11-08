Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu says the impact of programmes being implemented by the renewed hope initiatives is significant and has developed a robust value chain.

She also says through these programmes, women have been empowered, more jobs have been created, and value has been added to the local economy.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said this at a meeting with first ladies of the 36 states in Nigeria.

Advertisement

This type of conference with first women in the 36 states is to assess the progress made in the implementation of the Renewed Hope initiative, which was the brainchild of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Advertisement

The first lady is thankful that partnerships from Government agencies, particularly the Ministry of Agriculture and food security, and other critical stakeholders in the private sector are yielding results.

The ‘Every Home’ a garden competition is a novel initiative introduced by senator Oluremi Tinubu.

This is to also promote food security and environmental sustainability.

The Minister of State for Agriculture was also invited to participate in the meeting of first ladies, the ministry will provide both technical and financial support for beneficiaries of the renewed hope initiative programmes, who are mostly women and youths.

Advertisement

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also made some clarifications on how funds are sourced to facilitate the execution of programmes.

She said the Renewed Hope initiative enjoys tremendous goodwill from wealthy donors and individuals.

The initiative is taking food bank programmes to all states in the country, including the FCT, ensuring the hungry and vulnerable get at least one meal a day.

Its national fabric programme is also creating jobs and impacting the local economy.

Advertisement

The every home a Garden Program that has spurred thousands of women to grow what they eat, will have a winner announced in December.