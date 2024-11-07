Residents of Delta state are calling of the Economic and financial crimes Commission to without delay release former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from detention as he has not done anything to warrant being held by the agency.

Residents held a peaceful demonstration in Owa Alero, Ika North East, the former governor’s hometown.

Residents are upset that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Delta state’s former governor for accused abuse of a 1.3 trillion 13 percent derivative fund.

Protesters marched along key highways in Owa Alero to voice their discontent, brandishing placards and demanding Mr Okowa’s immediate release.

They claim that previous Governor Okowa’s 8-year term resulted in unprecedented progress, which is why they want him released.

Recall that on Monday, the former governor accepted the EFCC’s invitation to their Port Harcourt office and was later apprehended. He is still in detention.

