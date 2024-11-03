A joint security outfit in Delta state, Operation Delta Hawk, has been accused of shooting a Nollywood Director of Photography,Don One Opata in Asaba.

the victim who is receiving treatment at the Asaba Specialist hospital is in stable condition after a successful operation.

A viral video emerged on Friday, where Don One Opata, who is Nollywood Director of Photography, was allegedly shot by members of the Operation Delta Hawk Security team.

TVC News crew who visited the hospital where he is receiving treatment were denied assess to see him.

But Mr Henry Omelebele, an eyewitness, narrated what transpired early Morning on Friday along Asaba’s Direct Labour Agency Way,. Where suspected kidnappers pushed him from a moving car; and a joint security team discovered him on the roadside.

According to him later, a similar vehicle refused to stop and was fired upon.

Efforts to get the reaction from the Director General of Operation Delta Hawk, proved abortive as they decline comment.

Meanwhile the victim’s colleagues who visited the hospital to show their support refused to comment on the situation.

