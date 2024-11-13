Republicans have now won control of Congress – with CBS projected majorities for the party in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

With a Republican administration coming to the White House, President-elect Donald Trump will have full support from two branches of the US government.

The President-elect will face a smoother path when it comes to accomplishing his policy priorities.

It also means there will likely be swift confirmation of presidential appointments – including cabinet nominees and judges – and Trump-backed legislation will be more likely to clear the legislative process with little opposition.

This isn’t the first time Trump has served in the White House with the Republican support from both the House and the Senate.

The Republican party controlled both chambers of Congress in 2017 and 2018 when Trump first entered office.