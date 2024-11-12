A Political activist and civil society leader, Usman Bugaje, says the Presidential system of government has failed Nigeria.

But the League of Northern Democrats led by former Kano state Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, calls for a modified Presidential system of government instead of a return to parliamentary system.

Talks about Nigeria returning to the inherited Parliamentary system of government at independence have been resonating in the nation’s polity.

In the 10th Assembly, 60 members openly sponsored a bill to return the country back to the Parliamentary system.

Now, they say their rank is swelling.

The National dialogue on a home grown Parliamentary system of government brings together students, old and young politicians as well as the civil society community for a direction.

Organisers say the idea is trans-generational as youths, including university and secondary school students are brought in.

Eminent Northern leader, Ango Abdullahi, says lack of electoral Accountability, deepening poverty and mind boggling corruption are some of the challenges of a presidential system.

Others, including former governors of Osun and Kano states, differ in their perspectives.

The theme of the National Dialogue is Fostering Accountability through a home grown Parliamentary system.

