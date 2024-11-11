The problem of insufficient classrooms in public schools in Osun State will soon be a thing of the past, due to efforts by both the government and elected representatives.

The Community High School in Asejire, a border town between Osun and Oyo states, was established twelve years ago.

However, the West African Examinations Council has not approved the school as a center due to a lack of infrastructural facilities.

Efforts are now underway by the lawmaker representing the constituency in the House of Representatives to build more classrooms.

Similar projects are also being carried out in Apomu and Gbongan, including road construction, all scheduled for completion within the next three months.

The Alapomu of Apomu appreciates the intervention and calls for further support.

Some other ongoing projects were also inspected in the area.