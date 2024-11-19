The Police Service Commission has elevated the rank of Assistant Inspector General, Ari Mohammed Ali, with his appointment as a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The appointment was contained in a Statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

Ali replaces DIG Ade Ayuba who has retired from service, He was until his appointment the AIG in charge of Zone One, Kano.

He is an indigene of Nasarawa State in the North Central geopolitical zone.

The statement from the PSC reads that Ali will assume duties to represent the region from where the retired DIG Ayuba also hails from.

The PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), who presided over the emergency management meeting of the Commission, called for professionalism and zero tolerance for corruption from the new DIG.

DIG Argungu said that the new DIG will be encouraged to fall in line with the Commission’s vision for a Police Force that is professional and accountable to the Nigerian people.

He said the new PSC is building a new police that would be a pride to Nigerians, free of corruption but full of vigour and determination to serve.

He said that the Commission would continue to partner with the police to ensure that it succeeds in its primary duty of protecting lives and property, as well as curbing crime and criminality.

He congratulated DIG Ari Mohammed Ali and charged him to go and give his best in the service of his fatherland.