The security situation in parts of Niger State presents a challenge that is gradually undermining peace and stability in Nigeria’s largest state, that hosts critical infrastructure essential for food and energy security.

SBM Intelligence, a private security firm, believes efforts must be increased to address security concerns following destruction of electricity infrastructure and a reported security breach at a military installation in the state.

Monday, October the 28th, days after bandit attacks on the Shiroro-Mando electricity transmission line in Niger State caused a blackout in the northern region of the country.

Although bulk electricity supply is being restored, the incident exemplifies the security challenges in Nigeria’s largest state by landmass and the extent of its impact.

“Terror in Nigeria’s largest state,” a report by SBM Intelligence, a private security company, indicates that since 2020, when former Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau attempted to pivot the group’s activities from the northeast, Niger State has become home to competing factions of insurgents.

The state hosts critical infrastructure essential for food and energy security. But the activities of terrorists or bandits undermine its peace and stability.

Honourable Abdullahi Isah’s remarks on the floor of the Niger State House of Assembly pitted him against the military authorities, who have now dismissed his submission, describing it as incorrect and inaccurate.

But the Director of Defence Media Operation, Major General Edward Buba, acknowledged in the statement that “our ongoing operations, particularly in Niger State, is against terrorists.

It is therefore erroneous for such threats to be described in any other form other than terrorists.”

While efforts are on to curb the challenges, factors responsible for the security issues are rife.