After a trip through Table Mountain National Park with conservationists and rangers, Prince William paid a visit to the South African president.

In a statement, the South African presidency called William’s visit to the country as “indicative of the strong ties the United Kingdom, including the Royal Family, share with South Africa, and also another step towards the deepening of these historic ties.”

The Prince of Wales is in South Africa for a few days to attend the annual Earth Shot Prize awards ceremony.

Advertisement

The prize, established four years ago, strives to identify technologies to address climate and other environmental issues.

Advertisement

Winners are each awarded $1.3 million each to help with their projects.

This year’s finalists include the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Alliance, which unites indigenous nations to protect forests, as well as Alton Dala Conservation Initiative, which saved the Saiga Antelope from extinction.

It’s the first time the awards ceremony has been held on the African continent.

William is also set to attend a wildlife summit and there climate-centred engagements during his trip, which is his first to the African continent since 2018.