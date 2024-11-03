President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will swear in seven new Ministers on Monday, marking a significant development in his administration’s restructuring efforts.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this on his verified X handle on Sunday.

The new Ministers, who were cleared by the Senate last week, will assume critical roles in various sectors to enhance Service delivery by the administration.

The Ministers to be sworn in include: Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction); Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Labour and Employment) and Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu (State for Foreign Affairs).

Others are: Dr. Jumoke Oduwole (Trade and Investment); Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development); Yusuf Abdullahi Ata (State for Housing and Urban Development) and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad (State for Education).

The cabinet reshuffle comes after months of growing calls from Nigerians for change.

Tinubu’s administration has been working to address the country’s challenges, and these new appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to their respective ministries.