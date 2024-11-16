President Bola Tinubu will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

His visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007, when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.