President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja tomorrow, Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

The summit will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.

The Summit will commence on Monday, November 11, 2024 and is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

President Tinubu is expected to speak about the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict during the summit, highlighting Nigeria’s adamant demand for an immediate ceasefire and the pressing need for a peaceful settlement.

Nigeria would also push for fresh attempts to resurrect the two-state solution as a means of achieving regional peace that lasts.

Key officials including the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, will accompany the President.

Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

After the conclusion of the summit, President Tinubu will return to Abuja, according to the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga on Saturday.