The 7 new ministers have been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, following the discharge of five ministers as part of the 8 far reaching measures by President Tinubu to rejuvenate his cabinet.

The ministers were all screened by the Senate before their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Advertisement

At the brief ceremony held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, President Tinubu thanked the national assembly for its expeditious screening and confirmation of the 7 new ministers

He said the moment is challenging, acknowledging that the present situation calls for serious commitment.

He said he is glad that the new ministers have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve at a time of challenging economic growth and other security issues.

He thanked his team that have worked tirelessly to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, he insists economic recovery is on the horizon.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that cost of living has gone up and the Federal Government will meet the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across board.

He said there was a time when the country was servicing debt with more than 90 percent but that has been brought down, and the country has never defaulted in meeting its obligation, both foreign and domestic.

He daid all other countries are facing challenges, as this is the outcome of the pandemic, but the government is navigating and working hard, even if it means glreceiving criticisms and abuse, he urged his team to stay focused and be resilient.

He said he is proud to lead the team, assuring them that he will lead them to success and prosperity, insisting the ship of state will not sink.

Advertisement

The 7 new ministers have been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, following the discharge of five ministers as part of the 8 far reaching measures by President Tinubu to rejuvenate his cabinet.

The ministers were all screened by the Senate before their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Advertisement

At the brief ceremony held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, President Tinubu thanked the national assembly for its expeditious screening and confirmation of the 7 new ministers

He said the moment is challenging, acknowledging that the present situation calls for serious commitment.

He said he is glad that the new ministers have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve at a time of challenging economic growth and other security issues.

He thanked his team that have worked tirelessly to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, he insists economic recovery is on the horizon.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that cost of living has gone up and the Federal Government will meet the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across board.

He said there was a time when the country was servicing debt with more than 90 percent but that has been brought down, and the country has never defaulted in meeting its obligation, both foreign and domestic.

He daid all other countries are facing challenges, as this is the outcome of the pandemic, but the government is navigating and working hard, even if it means glreceiving criticisms and abuse, he urged his team to stay focused and be resilient.

He said he is proud to lead the team, assuring them that he will lead them to success and prosperity, insisting the ship of state will not sink.

Advertisement

The 7 new ministers have been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, following the discharge of five ministers as part of the 8 far reaching measures by President Tinubu to rejuvenate his cabinet.

The ministers were all screened by the Senate before their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Advertisement

At the brief ceremony held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, President Tinubu thanked the national assembly for its expeditious screening and confirmation of the 7 new ministers

He said the moment is challenging, acknowledging that the present situation calls for serious commitment.

He said he is glad that the new ministers have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve at a time of challenging economic growth and other security issues.

He thanked his team that have worked tirelessly to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, he insists economic recovery is on the horizon.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that cost of living has gone up and the Federal Government will meet the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across board.

He said there was a time when the country was servicing debt with more than 90 percent but that has been brought down, and the country has never defaulted in meeting its obligation, both foreign and domestic.

He daid all other countries are facing challenges, as this is the outcome of the pandemic, but the government is navigating and working hard, even if it means glreceiving criticisms and abuse, he urged his team to stay focused and be resilient.

He said he is proud to lead the team, assuring them that he will lead them to success and prosperity, insisting the ship of state will not sink.

Advertisement

The 7 new ministers have been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, following the discharge of five ministers as part of the 8 far reaching measures by President Tinubu to rejuvenate his cabinet.

The ministers were all screened by the Senate before their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Advertisement

At the brief ceremony held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, President Tinubu thanked the national assembly for its expeditious screening and confirmation of the 7 new ministers

He said the moment is challenging, acknowledging that the present situation calls for serious commitment.

He said he is glad that the new ministers have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve at a time of challenging economic growth and other security issues.

He thanked his team that have worked tirelessly to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, he insists economic recovery is on the horizon.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that cost of living has gone up and the Federal Government will meet the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across board.

He said there was a time when the country was servicing debt with more than 90 percent but that has been brought down, and the country has never defaulted in meeting its obligation, both foreign and domestic.

He daid all other countries are facing challenges, as this is the outcome of the pandemic, but the government is navigating and working hard, even if it means glreceiving criticisms and abuse, he urged his team to stay focused and be resilient.

He said he is proud to lead the team, assuring them that he will lead them to success and prosperity, insisting the ship of state will not sink.

Advertisement

The 7 new ministers have been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, following the discharge of five ministers as part of the 8 far reaching measures by President Tinubu to rejuvenate his cabinet.

The ministers were all screened by the Senate before their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Advertisement

At the brief ceremony held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, President Tinubu thanked the national assembly for its expeditious screening and confirmation of the 7 new ministers

He said the moment is challenging, acknowledging that the present situation calls for serious commitment.

He said he is glad that the new ministers have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve at a time of challenging economic growth and other security issues.

He thanked his team that have worked tirelessly to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, he insists economic recovery is on the horizon.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that cost of living has gone up and the Federal Government will meet the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across board.

He said there was a time when the country was servicing debt with more than 90 percent but that has been brought down, and the country has never defaulted in meeting its obligation, both foreign and domestic.

He daid all other countries are facing challenges, as this is the outcome of the pandemic, but the government is navigating and working hard, even if it means glreceiving criticisms and abuse, he urged his team to stay focused and be resilient.

He said he is proud to lead the team, assuring them that he will lead them to success and prosperity, insisting the ship of state will not sink.

Advertisement

The 7 new ministers have been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, following the discharge of five ministers as part of the 8 far reaching measures by President Tinubu to rejuvenate his cabinet.

The ministers were all screened by the Senate before their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Advertisement

At the brief ceremony held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, President Tinubu thanked the national assembly for its expeditious screening and confirmation of the 7 new ministers

He said the moment is challenging, acknowledging that the present situation calls for serious commitment.

He said he is glad that the new ministers have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve at a time of challenging economic growth and other security issues.

He thanked his team that have worked tirelessly to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, he insists economic recovery is on the horizon.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that cost of living has gone up and the Federal Government will meet the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across board.

He said there was a time when the country was servicing debt with more than 90 percent but that has been brought down, and the country has never defaulted in meeting its obligation, both foreign and domestic.

He daid all other countries are facing challenges, as this is the outcome of the pandemic, but the government is navigating and working hard, even if it means glreceiving criticisms and abuse, he urged his team to stay focused and be resilient.

He said he is proud to lead the team, assuring them that he will lead them to success and prosperity, insisting the ship of state will not sink.

Advertisement

The 7 new ministers have been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, following the discharge of five ministers as part of the 8 far reaching measures by President Tinubu to rejuvenate his cabinet.

The ministers were all screened by the Senate before their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Advertisement

At the brief ceremony held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, President Tinubu thanked the national assembly for its expeditious screening and confirmation of the 7 new ministers

He said the moment is challenging, acknowledging that the present situation calls for serious commitment.

He said he is glad that the new ministers have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve at a time of challenging economic growth and other security issues.

He thanked his team that have worked tirelessly to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, he insists economic recovery is on the horizon.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that cost of living has gone up and the Federal Government will meet the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across board.

He said there was a time when the country was servicing debt with more than 90 percent but that has been brought down, and the country has never defaulted in meeting its obligation, both foreign and domestic.

He daid all other countries are facing challenges, as this is the outcome of the pandemic, but the government is navigating and working hard, even if it means glreceiving criticisms and abuse, he urged his team to stay focused and be resilient.

He said he is proud to lead the team, assuring them that he will lead them to success and prosperity, insisting the ship of state will not sink.

Advertisement

The 7 new ministers have been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, following the discharge of five ministers as part of the 8 far reaching measures by President Tinubu to rejuvenate his cabinet.

The ministers were all screened by the Senate before their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Advertisement

At the brief ceremony held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, President Tinubu thanked the national assembly for its expeditious screening and confirmation of the 7 new ministers

He said the moment is challenging, acknowledging that the present situation calls for serious commitment.

He said he is glad that the new ministers have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve at a time of challenging economic growth and other security issues.

He thanked his team that have worked tirelessly to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, he insists economic recovery is on the horizon.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that cost of living has gone up and the Federal Government will meet the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across board.

He said there was a time when the country was servicing debt with more than 90 percent but that has been brought down, and the country has never defaulted in meeting its obligation, both foreign and domestic.

He daid all other countries are facing challenges, as this is the outcome of the pandemic, but the government is navigating and working hard, even if it means glreceiving criticisms and abuse, he urged his team to stay focused and be resilient.

He said he is proud to lead the team, assuring them that he will lead them to success and prosperity, insisting the ship of state will not sink.