President Bola Tinubu has stated that his administration’s renewed focus in driving international and local investments into the livestock sector of the agricultural value-chain will end the crisis of farmer-herder clashes, eradicate hunger and poverty in Nigeria as well as promote economic prosperity.

President Tinubu is in Rio De janeiro seeking new investments and business opportunities for Nigeria.

This time around he sat down with JBS S.A, one of the top three largest meat processing companies globally.

President Tinubu told the JBS top executives that Nigeria is ready to do business with them, assuring of a good return on their investment.

President Tinubu insists investment in the development of livestock will end an agelong conflict that has killed more than 19,000 people since 1999, and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

It will also increase its contribution to the country’s GDP, which approximately stands at between 7-9% .

Nigeria’s Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muhktar Mahia, reported to the President why JBS S.A. was chosen as the second largest meat processing company in the world with the capacity to process 33,000 cattle daily and over eight million birds daily, using advanced zero-waste practices.

The company employs over 200,000 people across its subsidiaries in more than 50 countries in the world including United States, Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia among others.

This investment deal has been concluded and the meat processing company will arrive Nigeria soon to improve the value chain in livestock production, enhance food security and stimulate economic growth.