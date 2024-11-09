President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha as the Director-General of Nigeria’s National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) for a second five-year term.

The renewal of Prof. Mustapha’s position takes effect from October 31, 2024, as confirmed in a letter from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

A statement released by Toyin Omozuwa, Press Secretary to the Director-General, highlights that the reappointment is seen by industry experts as a testament to President Tinubu’s confidence in Prof. Mustapha’s leadership.

The administration recognises his achievements in advancing biotechnology to address critical national needs, such as food security and pharmaceutical production. His efforts are also aligned with positioning Nigeria as a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Prof. Mustapha, a distinguished academic and a Professor of Bioinorganic Chemistry from Dambatta Local Government Area in Kano State, has been recognised for his contributions over the past four years.

His extensive experience in both academia and industry positions him to enhance the ethical practices of biotechnology, furthering national development.