President Bola Tinubu has decorated the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Olufemi Oluyede with a higher rank of Lieutenant General.

The acting COAS was promoted from the rank of Major General to Lieutenant General, a few days after he was appointed as acting army chief by the President.

Lieutenant General Oluyede assumed office as the acting Chief of Army Staff just a week ago to act in place of the substantive Army Chief, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who is attending to his health outside the Country.

