President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated three new members to fill existing vacancies on the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The announcement was made in a formal letter addressed to the Senate President.

The nominees are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River, and Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.

Established in 1979, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a critical role in maintaining integrity within public service and ensuring compliance with the country’s ethical standards.

The Bureau operates with a 10-member board.

On October 23, 2024, President Tinubu swore in the chairman of the board, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello.

The current board includes: Barr. Muritala Aliyu Kankia, Hon. E. J Agbomayinma, Barr. Ben Umeano, and Prof. Juwayriyya Badamasiuy.

Other members are Mr. Bulus I Zephaniah, and Hon. Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale.