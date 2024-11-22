The Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Adewole Adebayo, has advocated for a reform of the country’s political system.



According to Mr. Adebayo, this step will help in returning trust between the people and the Political class.

He added that the overhaul will usher in new and rehabilitated leaders with genuine intentions to serve the people.

Mr. Adebayo made the declaration at the 2024 reunion programme of the House of Representatives members from 1979 till date.

The SDP chieftain who was the keynote speaker at the well attended event said Nigerians believe that politicians have no principles with little or no integrity, a situation, he said creates a negative image of the country to the outside world.

While commending the convener of the event, Rt Honourable Mulikat Akande Adeola, he urged former and present lawmakers to always come out as a body to speak out against injustice and maladministration where and when necessary.

According to him, House of Representatives members are the closest parliamentarians to the people at the federal level.

He said it is a regrettable situation that those who are supposed to be the closest are no longer being trusted by their constituents.

The former Presidential Candidate re-emphasised that for a better Nigeria to be guaranteed for everyone, there should be strong institutions including security architecture, judiciary, civil service, and industry.

“In a country with high unemployment rate, every citizen sees politics as a career business for self-serving and not for public service,” he lamented .

Earlier in their separate remarks, the convener of the 2024 house of representatives reunion, Rt Honourable Mulikat Akande Adeola and former speaker of the 8th Assembly who spoke onbehalf of the presiding officer, Rt Honourable Yakubu Dogara, described the reunion as first of its kind, with assurances that they will continue to meet periodically to discuss the state of the nation and issues affecting the parliament.

The speakers said that despite the current economic doldrums of the country, issues of nation-building and unity in patriotic criticism should be their watch words.