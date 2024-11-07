The Kwara state command of the Nigerian Police has paraded three suspects over the murder of a 34-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Rafiu Akano, in Oke Oyi, Ilorin East local government area of the state.

His head was severed.

Three other suspects were also paraded for disturbance of public peace, causing grievous hurt and mischief.

Parading the suspects, the Kwara state commissioner of police, Mr Victor Olaiya disclosed that a mobile phone was recovered from the scene of the crime which led to the arrest of the suspected murderers namely: Peter Samuel, Jeremiah Tiozinda and Sunday Agbenke.

They confessed to the crime.

Two others were arrested for erroneously accusing another person, a farmer, of being the killer of the motorcycle rider.

He was pursued to the oke oyi police station before his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was destroyed.

One Abdulwakeel Olajuwon was also paraded for linking the murder case to a local business owner on his social media handles.