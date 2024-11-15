Osun State Police Command has paraded twenty-one suspected criminals arrested in different parts of the State for various crimes.

The arrests were made by anti-cultism and anti-kidnapping squads of the State Police Command in different parts of the State.

Among them are three suspects who engaged in jungle justice and killed a suspected armed robber who was alleged to have stolen some items in a shop in Ede.

A thirty-four year old Anthony Emmanuel, who is a dismissed soldier was also paraded for conspiring with another dismissed military personnel to kidnap and collect ransom in Esa-Oke.

Anthony Emmanuel confessed to the crime and confirmed that he was dismissed from service after serving the Army for fourteen years.

The case of Bakare Saheed, alleged to be working for Bode Itaapa to kill people and cut down commercial trees without Owners consent and Government’s approval was also mentioned.

Bakare Saheed who confirmed that he has been working for Bode Itaapa for years pleaded for mercy from the Police.

The State Police Public Relations Officer Yemisi also paraded a twenty-four year old Godwin Emmanuel for armed robbery.

The suspect also confessed to have stolen a phone belonging to one of the Policemen that effected his arrest in the patrol vehicle while being conveyed to the Police Station.

Five vehicles stolen by the suspected armed robbers were also recovered which will be handed over to the owners on completion of Police investigations.

The Police PRO also called for timous information from members of the public to reduce crime in the State.

