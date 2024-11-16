Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, have rejected a bribe of $100,000 (approximately N174 million) offered by a 28-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Patrick Akpoguma.

The suspect, who was accused of being involved in various types of internet-related fraud, including romance scams, cryptocurrency fraud, and identity theft, was arrested following a detailed investigation.

Addressing journalists, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Adegoke Fayoade, revealed that Akpoguma had defrauded several victims by impersonating prominent figures, including U.S. Army Colonel Matt Herbert and cryptocurrency expert Adam Taggart.

The investigation began on November 7, 2024, after residents of Chevron Drive, Lekki, reported suspicious activities linked to the suspect. During his arrest, Akpoguma attempted to bribe the police with $100,000 to secure his release.

Advertisement

However, the officers, under the leadership of CSP Ngozi Braid, played along, documented the money as evidence, and continued with their investigation.

Akpoguma, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering, confessed to his crimes during the press briefing, stating that he had earned over $500,000 from fraudulent activities in three years.

He claimed to have invested in luxury properties and vehicles, including a GLE Mercedes-Benz worth N100 million.

The suspect expressed regret for his actions and commended the police for their transparency.

Advertisement

He said “This is the first time I’ve been in contact with the police, and I must confess, it’s a good step for the Nigerian police. They have shown integrity and credibility,” according to him.

AIG Fayoade confirmed that the investigation had been concluded and that the suspect would soon face prosecution.

He praised the officers for their dedication and urged the public to report suspicious activities to the authorities.