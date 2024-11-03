Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended a soldier, identified as Private Bara’u Tajuddeen, on charges of stealing military ammunition.

Private Tajuddeen, with service number 22NA/82/3441, was reportedly intercepted at a Maiduguri motor park en route to Kano, where he allegedly planned to sell the stolen munitions to bandits.

Tajuddeen, who is assigned to the 19 Special Force Brigade in Maiduguri, was found carrying anti-aircraft rounds and other military-grade ammunition at the time of his arrest.

The incident underscores growing concerns about arms diversion within military ranks amidst Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges.