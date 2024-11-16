The Kaduna State Police Command, through Operation Fushin Kada, has arrested six kidnappers, a cattle rustler and five suspects involved in vandalism.

The operations also led to the recovery of a locally made firearm and charms.

In a statement by the Command’s PPRO, ASP Mansir Hassan, he said on November 12 four members of a kidnapping syndicate were apprehended in Rahama Village, Dutsen Wai Village, and nearby areas.

“The suspects, Yahaya Abdullahi, Shamsu Ibrahim, Linus Obasi, and Hauwa Mohammed, all from Dutsen Wai Village in Kubau LGA, were arrested. Abdullahi confessed to conspiring with Ibrahim to kidnap a woman from Rahama Village, who was held in Obasi’s brothel under Mohammed’s watch until a ₦3 million ransom was paid for her release,”the PPRO added.

The police spokesman stated that in a separate operation on November 6, 2024, officers in Ikara LGA arrested two members of a gang that has been terrorising residents.

According to him: “The suspects, Surajo Hassan and Abdulhadir Usman, admitted to multiple kidnappings and robberies, including one case where a victim was held for 60 days before an ₦8 million ransom was paid. Both suspects disclosed receiving ₦1 million each as their share.

“On November 13, 2024, officers arrested a 27-year-old cattle rustler, Audu Abdullahi, in Kujama. He confessed to belonging to a syndicate operating with AK-47 rifles and other weapons. A search in a nearby bush led to the recovery of a locally made firearm and charms.

“Meanwhile, officers responding to a distress call from the Kaduna State Vigilance Service at the Trade Fair Complex arrested three suspects—Salisu Mohammed, Mohammed Abubakar, and Aliyu Isah—caught vandalising armored cable wires.

They confessed to the crime and named Abubakar Garba and Isiaku Abdullahi as receivers, who were also arrested.”