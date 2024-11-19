Police in Zamfara has arrested a 58yr old Algerian Gun runner, AK47 riffle Manufacturer, Bandit collaborators and Illegal Miners.

Other suspects arrested includes Bandit Motorcycle Dealers, Vandals among others.

Nineteen Riffles, Live Ammunition, Cash worth over N2. 5M, Charms, Indian Hemp, mobile phone power bank and Mining Escavator.

The Zamfara police Commissioner Mohammed Dalijan stated this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Gusau.

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara has arrested a 58yr old Algerian Gun runner, AK47 riffle Manufacturer, Bandit collaborators and Illegal Miners.

Other suspects arrested includes Bandit Motorcycle Dealers, Vandals among others.

Nineteen Riffles, Live Ammunition, Cash worth over N2. 5M, Charms, Indian Hemp, mobile phone power bank and Mining Escavator.

The Zamfara police Commissioner Mohammed Dalijan stated this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Gusau.

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara has arrested a 58yr old Algerian Gun runner, AK47 riffle Manufacturer, Bandit collaborators and Illegal Miners.

Other suspects arrested includes Bandit Motorcycle Dealers, Vandals among others.

Nineteen Riffles, Live Ammunition, Cash worth over N2. 5M, Charms, Indian Hemp, mobile phone power bank and Mining Escavator.

The Zamfara police Commissioner Mohammed Dalijan stated this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Gusau.

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara has arrested a 58yr old Algerian Gun runner, AK47 riffle Manufacturer, Bandit collaborators and Illegal Miners.

Other suspects arrested includes Bandit Motorcycle Dealers, Vandals among others.

Nineteen Riffles, Live Ammunition, Cash worth over N2. 5M, Charms, Indian Hemp, mobile phone power bank and Mining Escavator.

The Zamfara police Commissioner Mohammed Dalijan stated this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Gusau.

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara has arrested a 58yr old Algerian Gun runner, AK47 riffle Manufacturer, Bandit collaborators and Illegal Miners.

Other suspects arrested includes Bandit Motorcycle Dealers, Vandals among others.

Nineteen Riffles, Live Ammunition, Cash worth over N2. 5M, Charms, Indian Hemp, mobile phone power bank and Mining Escavator.

The Zamfara police Commissioner Mohammed Dalijan stated this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Gusau.

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara has arrested a 58yr old Algerian Gun runner, AK47 riffle Manufacturer, Bandit collaborators and Illegal Miners.

Other suspects arrested includes Bandit Motorcycle Dealers, Vandals among others.

Nineteen Riffles, Live Ammunition, Cash worth over N2. 5M, Charms, Indian Hemp, mobile phone power bank and Mining Escavator.

The Zamfara police Commissioner Mohammed Dalijan stated this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Gusau.

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara has arrested a 58yr old Algerian Gun runner, AK47 riffle Manufacturer, Bandit collaborators and Illegal Miners.

Other suspects arrested includes Bandit Motorcycle Dealers, Vandals among others.

Nineteen Riffles, Live Ammunition, Cash worth over N2. 5M, Charms, Indian Hemp, mobile phone power bank and Mining Escavator.

The Zamfara police Commissioner Mohammed Dalijan stated this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Gusau.

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara has arrested a 58yr old Algerian Gun runner, AK47 riffle Manufacturer, Bandit collaborators and Illegal Miners.

Other suspects arrested includes Bandit Motorcycle Dealers, Vandals among others.

Nineteen Riffles, Live Ammunition, Cash worth over N2. 5M, Charms, Indian Hemp, mobile phone power bank and Mining Escavator.

The Zamfara police Commissioner Mohammed Dalijan stated this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Gusau.