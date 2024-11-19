Few hours after he was released by the men of the Department of State Services, the Ogun State Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 Election, Ladi Adebutu is in Police Custody.

He was allegedly arrested in connection with the disturbances that occurred during the local government elections in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, on Saturday.

A source confirmed that he was at the Police Command this evening.

Ladi Adebutu was allegedly accused of recruiting 40 unauthorized police officers from Lagos and coordinating PDP thugs to disrupt the local government election in the state.

No official communication from his media team and the Peoples Democratic Party but he experienced similar situation yesterday with the operatives of the DSS over the similar allegations.