The ruling People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Zamfara won all the local councils’ chairmanship and councillorship elections held across the fourteen local government areas and 147 electoral wards in the State.

The candidates were declared winners by the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) Sunday morning.

Chairman of the Commission, Bala Aliyu announced the results at the Local Government election results collation centre in Gusau

Eleven political parties according to ZASIEC Participated in the Local council election

Though this is the first time local government election was conducted in the state after thirteen years

The main opposition political party in Zamfara, that’s the All Progressive Congress (APC) boycott the exercise even before the election date over alleged Irregularities

Bala Aliyu says the commission did it best to deliver quality election that wouldt be recognised by all

He also commend residents for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner which translated to the successes recorded.

The Zamfara Independent Electoral commission is expected to present certificate of return to the elected council chairman immediately.