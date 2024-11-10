Ahead of the November 16th Local Government Elections in Ogun State, Politicians in different Political parties are warming up to slug it out and expressed confidence in the level of their preparedness.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Abeokuta North Local Government, Lanre Sodipo during his campaign said he is confident of victory for his party and will not disappoint the electorate when he gets to office.

He expressed confidence in the state electoral commission but the Labour party Chairman in Ogun State on the other side warns the Chairman of the Ogun State Electoral Commission not to soil his name and integrity with the upcoming election.

He said the votes of the people must count and he must not do the bidding the ruling party but to stand for fairness and justice in order to encourage good governance and development at the grassroots level.

