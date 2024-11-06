Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous state, ordered schools in smog-hit major cities to close on Wednesday, moving students to online learning until November 17, as the country battles record air pollution.

The province, which is home to more than half of Pakistan’s 240 million inhabitants, had already closed primary schools, restricted tuk-tuks, and closed certain BBQ eateries in megacity Lahore.

It ordered the closure of all schools on Wednesday in many major cities due to smog, which is a mix of fog and toxins caused by low-grade diesel emissions, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning, and winter cooling.

A senior minister in Punjab stated during a press conference that the decision will affect millions of children in some of Pakistan’s largest cities, including the provincial capital Lahore.

The minister said the air quality index (AQI), which measures a range of pollutants, spiked above 1,000 — well above the level of 300 considered ‘dangerous’ – according to data from IQAir.

She also announced that half of the staff in public and private offices will work remotely.

Seasonal crop burn-off by farmers on the outskirts of Lahore also contributes to toxic air the WHO says can cause strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases.

The minister said in Lahore alone, more than 900 patients including children and the elderly were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

Other affected cities include Faisalabad, Pakistan’s third-largest, as well as Multan and Gujranwala.

The decision follows last month’s announcement by the provincial environmental protection agency of new restrictions in four “hot spots” in Lahore. Tuk-tuks with polluting two-stroke engines were banned, along with restaurants that operate barbecues without filters.

According to the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, pollution levels above the WHO’s acceptable threshold reduce the life expectancy of Lahore residents by an average of 7.5 years.

According to UNICEF, almost 600 million children in South Asia are exposed to high levels of air pollution, which accounts for half of all pediatric pneumonia deaths.

The minister asked parents to keep their children home, pointing out that, despite the shutdown of elementary schools last week, children were still roaming around shopping centers.

