A Paediatric Surgeon is advocating for health insurance coverage that will ensure free surgeries for all Nigerian children.

Speaking at an event in Lagos, A professor of Surgery at the faculty of Clinical Services, University of Lagos, Prof. Adesoji Ademuyiwa is appealing to Government to look into health of newborns explaining that there should not be any financial cost for children undergoing surgeries because they did not come to the world by themselves, and it was not their fault that they had health challenges.

Prof. Ademuyiwa said that studies had shown that it was possible to perform primary surgery in neonates for free as well as in adults.

He added that the condition of service for medical practitioners needed to be improved to retain young specialists leaving the country.

