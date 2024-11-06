The Oyo State government has reaffirmed its commitment to catering for the well-being of senior citizens in the state, pledging to designate primary healthcare centers across every local government area in the State.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and social inclusion, Toyin Balogun, revealed this at an event in commemoration of the international day for the elderly day in Ibadan.

During the event, the State government conducted free health check-ups, distributed palliatives, and provided financial assistance, reaffirming its commitment to enhance healthcare services for the elderly.

The elderly persons appreciated the gesture but believe it can get better.

Elderly persons are a vital part of society, and by fulfilling its pledge, the Oyo State government can significantly improve the lives and wellbeing of aged persons in the State.